Walleye Capital LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $31,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Melius began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

