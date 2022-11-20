Walleye Capital LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,947 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Pinterest by 632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,290 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 85,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,065 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,554,616 in the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

