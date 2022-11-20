Walleye Capital LLC Invests $181,000 in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 197,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $536.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

