Walleye Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,345 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of F5 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

F5 Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $149.37 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.61.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,152 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $312,126.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,733.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,035. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.