Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,590 shares of company stock valued at $584,168. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

