Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,477 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,701,000 after buying an additional 74,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,672,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $354,604,000 after buying an additional 408,672 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 777,942.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after buying an additional 1,112,457 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 955,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,738,000 after buying an additional 45,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Maximus by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,673,000 after buying an additional 98,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,939.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $82.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

