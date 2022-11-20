Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Judith J. Mckenna Sells 20,300 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 20,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.35, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,816 shares in the company, valued at $41,807,403.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

