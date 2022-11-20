Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $18,448,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,678,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,172,861,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,086,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $275,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,151 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

