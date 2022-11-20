Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Cowen

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.