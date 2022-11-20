Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WMT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $150.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average is $132.27. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.35, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,816 shares in the company, valued at $41,807,403.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

