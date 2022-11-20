Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Bank of America

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.27. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.35, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,807,403.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

