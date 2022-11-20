Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Shares of WMT opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.27.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

