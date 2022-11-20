Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $140.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.27. The stock has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.