Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $157.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.14.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.27.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

