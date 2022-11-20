Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.27. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

