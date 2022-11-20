Wells Fargo & Company Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $74.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.42.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

