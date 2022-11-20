Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Position Decreased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of WPM opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

