Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Cowen

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock opened at $122.37 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.01%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.