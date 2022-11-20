Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.33.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.01% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after buying an additional 294,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $19,117,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

