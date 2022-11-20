WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,102 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 110.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 129.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.56. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,475. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

