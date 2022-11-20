WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 7,397 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 130.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 260.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 60.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 70.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of KTB opened at $42.53 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

