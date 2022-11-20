WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 9,807 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 142,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 206.6% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 7.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guess’ stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Guess’, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is 45.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GES. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

