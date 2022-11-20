WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,569 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

