WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 121,580 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,433,000 after buying an additional 107,886 shares in the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total value of 1,033,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total transaction of 1,033,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,262 shares of company stock worth $3,714,383 in the last 90 days. 84.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.70.

NYSE EDR opened at 21.65 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of 21.54 and a 200-day moving average of 21.80.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

