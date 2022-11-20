WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU opened at $107.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.07 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

