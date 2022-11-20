WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,146 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 86,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 461.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 151,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE JWN opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $34.65.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JWN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.