WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,698 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTLT opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $136.13.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $152,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

