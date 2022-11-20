WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $642,583.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,508.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

