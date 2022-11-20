WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 37,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 61,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28.

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 5,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,821. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 16,748 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $301,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,441,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,944,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,821. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,532 shares of company stock worth $1,486,826. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

