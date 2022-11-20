WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,760 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

