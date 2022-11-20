WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 4,682 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 203.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

NYSE SSTK opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $123.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.