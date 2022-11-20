WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $6,498,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $35.99 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $65,420.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

