WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 22.6% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,483,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 273,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AMBP shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

