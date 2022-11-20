WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

OMC stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

