WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,421 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 76.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

