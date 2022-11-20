WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

