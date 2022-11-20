WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Forrester Research by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,025,000 after purchasing an additional 167,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Forrester Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Forrester Research by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 89,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $116,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forrester Research Trading Up 2.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $34.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Forrester Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.