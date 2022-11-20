WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 224.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Flywire were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,259,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,942,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Flywire by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.28. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several brokerages have commented on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,801.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,801.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,103.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,065,368 shares of company stock worth $25,990,827. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

