WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 0.4 %

STAA stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.