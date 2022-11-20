WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACHC opened at $83.34 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

