WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $284,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $132.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

