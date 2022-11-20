WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $427,000 Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,839 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In related news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III bought 3,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III bought 3,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,244.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $169,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

