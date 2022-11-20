WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $435,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,864,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,703,000 after purchasing an additional 155,412 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after purchasing an additional 684,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,076 shares of company stock worth $4,302,282. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also

