WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $436,000 Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 127.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,869 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 33,558 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 150,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65,219 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

