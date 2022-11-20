WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Price Performance

PLCE stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $113.47. The firm has a market cap of $519.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.57). Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Children’s Place Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.