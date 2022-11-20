WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $450,000 Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 29.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Price Performance

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of STOR opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 141.38%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Stories

