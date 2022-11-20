WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $458,000 Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after buying an additional 152,832 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $32,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,752.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $106,770. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

