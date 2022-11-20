WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Pure Storage by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 648,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 94.8% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 54,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $30.75 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

