WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 75,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

