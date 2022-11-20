WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $400,000 in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TGH stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

